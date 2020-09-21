Rep felicitates with DTHA member Opuoru

Kindly Share This Story:

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives,Hon.Thomas Ereyitomi has feliciateted with the member representing Warri South Constituency 2 in the Delta State House of Assembly, DTHA, Hon. Matthew Poko Opuoru has marked his birthday anniversary .

Ereyitomi in a congratulatory massage singed by its spokesperson Amb. Toyin Agbolaya described Hon. Matthew Poko Opuoru as a dedicated party member who has the people at heart in attracting Democratic dividends to their wards.

READ ALSO: Nobel Peace Prize ceremony scaled back due to coronavirus pandemic

The lawmaker said Hon. Opuoru is a man with vision, courage and love for his people while urging him to sustain the Democratic dividends For the people.

Ereyitomi who is also the Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, wished Hon. Opuoru more prosperous life as well as influence more developmental successes from the Delta State Assembly.

Kindly Share This Story: