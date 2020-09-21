Relocate NIMASA floating dock to Gbaramatu, NAGS tell FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Akpokona Omafuaire, Warri

The National Association of Gbaramatu Students, NAGS, worldwide, have disagreed with the federal government for relocating the multibillion naira floating dock, acquired by the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, to Lagos.

The apex student body called on the federal government to urgently relocate the floating dock for the profitable benefit to students, state, and country. Comrade Doubra Timiyan, NAGS President in a statement in Warri, Delta State yesterday described the act as a gap in the academic sector.

The statement said that the N50billion worth floating dock has remained torpid on the Lagos border, engulfing over hundreds of millions of naira, without instituting any productive income to the growth and economy of the country.

“The floating dock which was received by NIMASA on the early hours of Tuesday, June 11th, 2018, is aimed at increasing ship repair capacity, creating wealth worth N1billion monthly and over 300 job slots for youths in the country.

“The dry dock which is firmed at nurturing a high sense of practicality to the students at the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, NMU, is abrogated.

“Nigeria is yet to recover from the economic taut, that was left on the ambiance of the country by the Covid-19 pandemic. It is important that as a country, we don’t relent in reinstating the formal.

“Relocating the dock to its permanent site means growth in the country’s economy, job creation, and uninterrupted peace in the Niger Delta. The lacuna of such in the past has led to brain drain and dilemma among others. The absence of the dock in the Niger Delta is likened to a contract awarded and executed in a piece of paper” it added.

The students stressed that the ancient Gbaramatu kingdom which is known for its hospitability and peaceful ambiance, posses all the needed attributes to play host to the dock.

They insisted that this will also serve as a driving force for the already established long term relationship with the Niger Delta.

They called on the federal government to as a matter of urgency, relocate the dock to its permanent site for operation.

Vanguard

