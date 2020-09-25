Religious sentiment had no place in Edo Governorship election ― Obaseki

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has commended electorate in the state for coming out en masse to reelect him and his deputy, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, adding that religious sentiment didn’t play any role in the Saturday, September 19 governorship election.

Addressing Muslim faithful at a Special Jumat Service in Benin City, to commemorate Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary, the governor who was represented by his Special Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs, Alhaji Kabiru Adjoto, commended the electorate in the state for shunning religious sentiment.

He said voters at last Saturday’s governorship election did not consider religious affiliation before casting their votes for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), adding, “Edo People voted for Obaseki because the people know that he is doing the right thing to make life favourable for the masses. We should pray for him to carry out his responsibility as governor.”

Adjoto called for the sustenance of the peaceful atmosphere in the state to enable the governor to continue with his developmental strides, adding that in ensuring the spread of development across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state, the governor does not consider religion or tribe but rather sees Edo people as one.

He noted: “I thank you all for your steadfastness, prayers, and support in moving the state forward and not allowing sentiment to determine your choice in the just-concluded governorship election in the state.

“I call on you to continue to pray for Edo State especially now, after the election, for it to remain peaceful. I also urge you to pray for Nigeria as a country to become great again.”

“As governor, Obaseki has developed the state irrespective of religion or tribe as he is a governor to all Edo people. Religion is a strong tool that should be used as a unifying factor rather than an instrument for disunity. The country will develop if we all set religious sentiment aside and come together in unity,” the governor’s aide added.

He continued, “Obaseki is a good governor as his developmental strides cut across both the Christian and Muslim communities as well as others as he sees every Edo, son and daughter, as one.

“I want to thank you all for voting for PDP as a party and Obaseki as a person. I pray that the next four years shall be one that Edo people will live to remember for a long time as the governor will surely consolidate on the achievements recorded in his first term in office.”

Adjoto commended Governor Obaseki for building a large Hajj Camp that can accommodate over 2,000 persons.

He urged Nigerians to be committed and hardworking in making the nation great.

The Chief Imam of Benin Central Mosque, Alhaji Fatai Enabulele also commended Governor Obaseki for his administration’s giant strides in the last four years which translated to massive votes for the governor’s reelection, adding the governor got the votes of the people because he has done well in the area of infrastructural development, education, sports, human capital development, road construction, regular payment of salaries and pension.

The Chairman, Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheikh Ibrahim Oyarekhua, expressed appreciation to Edo people for reelecting Governor Obaseki, “We prayed and supported Obaseki and he came out victorious in the election. The governor has no choice but to develop the state for he has done well in the last four years.”

