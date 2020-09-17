Reflect ideals of founding fathers, ACSN charges mission schools

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

WORRIED by the dwindling standard of education in the country, stakeholders in the sector have charged Christian/Mission schools to reflect on the ideals of the founding fathers of such schools, the standard they set and work to ensure this generation benefits from the sound education which will mould their character and make them useful citizens in the society.

The stakeholders maintain that conscious giving of sound Christian and moral education to young people would raise godly generations who would transform the country through effective administrative and corporate governance structure.

Speaking in Jos while on a mobilization and advocacy visit to the Plateau State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, the President, Association of Christian Schools in Nigeria, ACSN, Dr Ekaette Ettang, said the time was now for all Christians to wake up and salvage the education sector from total collapse, stressing that the visit was to foster mutual understanding on improving standard of education in the country.

Her words, “The missionaries made sacrifices and set educational standard that moulded our lives. It is time for the Church to boost the educational system, missionary schools should not allow education to collapse. We must make sure that we produce products that will stand the test of time. In every system there is a product and we are asking ourselves now what we are producing?

“I am sure everybody who understands what is happening now know that we are sad, we are not proud and so we cannot continue in this direction. That is why we, the Christian and Mission Schools, being the light of the world, are now rising up to say no to low standard of education.”

To awaken the consciousness of Nigerians to the positive examples set by missionaries in education, Dr. Ettang said a date had been set aside to celebrate the sacrifices and investment of missionaries in education in Nigeria and revisit their standard to revamp the educational sector.

Responding, the State CAN Chairman, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, assured of CAN’s support for Christians schools in the state, saying a standing committee on education would be set up in the secretariat to assist Christian/Mission schools deliver on the mandate of quality and moral education to Christian children and appealed to government to render assistance to mission schools through grant/aid to enable them cope with the negative impacts of COVID-19.

