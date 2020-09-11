Redline features Bella Shmurda, Zinosleeky in Album, eyes Grammy’s

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian singer, Richmond Mbah, popularly known as Redline is set to drop an awe-inspiring album. The album which comes with 9 tracks contains some unique vibes that will take the music industry back to its roots.

Disclosing this in a chat with Vanguard, Redline said he was taking the music industry by surprise and that the album will drop a few weeks from now.

Redline who is married to a Puerto Rican woman believes that his album will cross boarders and eventually take him to the Grammy. “ This highly anticipated album is taking me to the Grammy. It will take Nigeria and Africa far beyond the shore of Africa,’’ he disclosed.

