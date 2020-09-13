Reddington Armoured Shield to offer free COVID-19 treatment to international air travelers

Kindly Share This Story:

The Reddington Armoured Shield Medical Center has concluded plans to offer free medical treatment to all international air travelers arriving Nigeria, provided the PCR test is done at Reddington Zaine Laboratory recently accredited as the only private COVID-19 facility to test and treat patients in Nigeria.

According to a press statement by the management of the hospital, the outcome of most of the tests are expected to be negative. In the event of a positive COVID-19 test, the facility will offer free doctors consultation, X-ray or CT Scan, home isolation treatment and 50% discount of hospital treatment at the Armoured Shield Medical Centre.

Dr. Olusola Oluwole, Medical Director of Armoured Shield Centre and Reddington Zaine Lab, explained that to qualify for the free treatment services, all international air travelers must choose and register Reddington Zaine Lab as their preferred laboratory for their PCR test on the NCDC travel portal and arrival documents, while PCR test must be carried out on the 7th day of arrival in Nigeria.

He stated that sample collection centres have been opened at 26 Joel Ogunnaike street, GRA Ikeja with walk-in and drive- through facilities for those on the mainland and 6B Bendel Close off Aboyade Cole Street , Victoria Island for those on the Island while sample collection at Lekki facility will be on appointment.

Dr. Oluwole reiterated that special arrangement has been made for sample collection at home for VIPs on demand.

According to Dr. Oluwole, Reddington is the only private hospital in Lagos currently accredited both for Testing and Treatment of COVID-19. This allows for a seamless treatment and management of all Covid-19 positive patients in different locations in Lagos under Biosecurity environment.

He said that the medical centre has such facilities as five star isolation wards, high dependency and Level 3 Intensive Care Units (ICU) with ventilators, organ life support machines, CT Scan, X ray, laboratory, telemedicine, emergency response ambulances among other equipment and seasoned medical personnel required to treat all cases of Covid-19 in both adults and children.

The Reddington ZaineLab which was recently commissioned by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health Prof. Akin Abayomi, is equipped with state-of-the-art Class 3 Biosecurity Safety Technology which delivers results within 24 hours.

