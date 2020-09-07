Red strike deal will make NPFL truly Professional — Dikko

Kindly Share This Story:

Chairman of the nation’s league management board, LMC, Mr. Shehu Dikko has expressed optimism that the deal it struck with United Kingdom (UK) based company Red Strike would make the Nigerian League truly Professional.

Dikko who spoke on an independent TV sports show, Sportsville on Channels on Sunday said the Red Strike deal would pump more money into the Nigerian League and put it on television which he noted is key in the quest to take the league to the next level.

“With the Red Strike deal, we would have our own production capacity where we can produce our games and put it on television and put on other platforms as well. At the end of the day, we will see more of our games on television, we will see more money come in, and more importantly we will see more professionalism. This deal is remarkably different.”

Dikko said Red Strike would deliver, given the pedigree of the company, pointing out that the UK outfit has an intimidating profile.

“Take a look at the credentials of Red Strike, who are the people running it, what have they done before…they have been involved in football in Asia and other parts of the world. The CEO of the company is a former MD of Manchester United. He was the one that developed the club to an international brand.

And they are not just involved with football…they are in Rugby, they are in motorsports, they are in golf and they have been successful everywhere and they are coming along with other partners. In fact, one of the partners would be building an App for all the clubs.”

Dikko further confirmed that the league would be kicking off next month after all grey areas including health issues would have been tidied up.

Vanguard

