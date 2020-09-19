Reconciliation: APC chieftain meets ex-Gov Yari, sues for peace among warring members

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Segun Dokun Odebunmi, has enjoined all stakeholders to bury their differences and work for the success of the party while expressing optimism that the internal rancour in the party would soon be a thing of the past.

Odebunmi, gave the charge, during a chat with journalists on Friday, urging stakeholders in the party to eschew politics of bitterness and embrace peace.

Also read:

He said the warring members should explore the internal mechanism of the party in resolving their grievances rather than working for the downfall of the APC.

According to him: “All leaders of the party are members of the reconciliation process. We must reconcile ourselves and talk to allow our followers to be in unity and this will complement the efforts of the state and national reconciliation committee.”

Odebunmi, who is also a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ogo Oluwa/ Surulere Federal Constituency, harped on the need for trust among the warring divisions within the party and embrace the reconciliation agenda of the interim national executive, maintaining that peace was the only way to achieve strong political and social cohesion.

He noted that one of the noblest political tasks is to open up trust and love among members so that the party would continue to win the election.

The lawmaker, however, expressed optimism in the effort of the Interim National executive of the party in restoring peace and stability to the party as well as repositioning it to win future elections in the country.

In the same vein, the immediate-past governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdul-Aziz Yari, also said during a separate interview with Journalist in Abuja on Friday, that his faction is open for peace dialogue and discussion with other members of the party.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: