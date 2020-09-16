Reality TV star, Aurora Roselli confirms hit show “KUWTK”  coming to an end

Kindly Share This Story:

Popular reality star actress, and artist, Aurora Rosselli has confirmed that one of America’s leading reality shows, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” will be ending the show after more than a decade.

Kim Kardashian-West first announced the news on her social media posted on Tuesday, without giving a certain explanation.

Actress Rosselli who once featured on the popular show has now confirmed that the family will be airing its farewell season in 2021.

The show which airs on E! network has run for 14 years, and made global mega-stars of Kim, her siblings, their parents, partners and children.

Most of the family were unknown when the show started in 2007. Kim had appeared in some episodes of her friend Paris Hilton’s reality show and her attorney father, Robert, was known for defending OJ Simpson at his infamous murder trial. Robert Kardashian died in 2003.

Early shows focused on the lives of Kim and her sisters Kourtney and Khloe and their partners, including Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, Kim’s ex-husband Kris Humphries and Khloe’s ex-husband Lamar Odom.

Rosselli who also featured on the show is also a renowned artist, photographer, designer, influencer, and entrepreneur.

She was born and raised in Italy, and began her education at the Liceo Artistico and became devoted to the world of Art. After that, she enrolled at the Accademia di Belle Arti in Catania, where she continued gathering the tools necessary to express her passions you see today throughout her original artwork.

She quickly gained popularity in Italy and later on her artwork was displayed in exhibits across Europe and the US. The extensive, formal background she gained of fine arts is today incorporated into her entrepreneurial perspective and has enhanced rather than formed her artistic viewpoint capturing the beautiful Art of everyday scenery and culture in her work.

