Real estate firm appoints Ogbebor Sales Business Director

Kindly Share This Story:

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Foreshore Waters, a real estate development company has appointed Mrs. Joy Ogbebor, as its Sales Business Director. Ogbebor replaces Ms. Evelyn Edumoh, who left the company in July 2020.

According to a statement by the company, before her new assignment, Joy effectively marshaled the sales strategy function and steered the company’s business operations in the last seven years wearing multiple caps as occasions demanded, just as she has led diverse high performing teams to achieve significant milestones a seasoned professional.

Speaking on her appointment, Chief Engagement Officer of Foreshore Waters, Mr. Akinwande Romeo, said “In the light of her antecedents of sheer diligence, stellar performances and in recognition of her record-setting achievements, the company has mandated Joy to take up strategic leadership of the Foreshore WatersSBU and help strengthen customer service delivery which remains one of our key focus areas, as she has successfully done in her previous roles.

“With an impressive career spanning up to two decades in the aviation and real estate sectors, Joy’s hands-on experience working with leading global and local firms makes her a strategic asset of the company in providing leadership and achieving its key business objectives”.

An accounting graduate from the University of Benin, Ogbebor is an astute realtor business juggernaut with several professional qualifications having completed executive management programmes in Strategic Sales, Management, Customer Relationship Management, Disruptive Strategy, and Business Process Optimization.

As Sales Business Director, she will be saddled with the responsibility of overseeing all sales operations, organizational strategy, business development, revenue growth activities, and overall strategic steering of the Foreshore Waters team, the statement said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: