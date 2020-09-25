Raid on AKS Market: PDP knocks APC over comments on Gov Emmanuel

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom state, has lambasted the All Progressive Congress (APC) over what it described as the opposition party’s comment on Governor Udom Emmanuel on the issue of the raid on a market in the state by men alleged to be security operatives attached to the “Operation Swift Response”

Speaking through its Publicity Secretary, Borono Bassey, the Akwa Ibom state chapter of PDP, lashed out on the APC, pointing that an earlier release signed by the APC spokesperson, rather than indict Governor Emmanuel, amounted to an effort to by the APC to spit on the federal government, having referred to a night raid in an Akwa Ibom popular market by federal government security agents, as an armed robbery attack.

The release by the Akwa Ibom State PDP Spokesman read “Patriotic Akwa Ibom people, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 – while in the euphoria of the 33rd Anniversary of State creation, witnessed a reprehensible attempt by the All Progressives Congress, APC, Akwa Ibom State, to exhibit a behaviour that is common to cavemen.

The APC, in an inexcusable display of gratuitous ignorance through a bland release, made strenuously but failed efforts to accuse the Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration of not reacting to the supposed “raid” on the popular Itam Market by persons the stopgap Publicity Secretary of the APC, referred to as armed bandits.

The APC Publicity Secretary, through that release, effortlessly earned for himself and the remaining few members of his party, a shining badge in the courageous display of unbridled ignorance. Through a little effort of research and fact-checking, the APC spokesman would have realized that he only succeeded in spitting on the APC-led Federal Government by authoring the said release.

Credible intelligence and news reports have shown that the said raid on Itam Market which the APC spokesman claimed was an armed robbery attack, was actually one in the series of the raids carried out by men of the “Operation Swift Response”( Coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser)

in a border drill exercise commissioned by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government. (Find the report of the raid as published by Nation Newspaper here: https://thenationonlineng.net/traders-decry-raid-of-itam-market-by-customs-officials/)

These border drill exercises have “curiously” flowed into major markets around the country like Lagos, Adamawa among others, with many traders having their goods confiscated. (Find more information on the seizures of goods here:https://guardian.ng/news/fg-makes-n11b-seizures-from-border-closure-in-one-year/).

Our painstaking checks have also shown that it has become the tradition of the men of the Operation Swift Response as Coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser, to sometimes carry out raids like the one at Itam market at night.

We understand that for the handful of members of the APC in Akwa Ibom State currently dwelling in a political cave on account of the banishment Akwa Ibom electorate had sent them, access to credible information on the goings-on in the real world is a luxury they are unable to afford. Therefore, we will not fail to advise them to always send a member out to confirm the real truth about the present state of things in our state, Nigeria and the world before proceeding to compete in the “one-party Olympics of Ignorance” they constantly organise.

We must remind the Akwa Ibom APC that Governor Udom Emmanuel, who is the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State is indeed too busy with the actualization of the Completion Agenda for our people and so cannot be distracted by the perennial hisses of a banished party.

We are confident that soon enough, the remaining handful of APC members in Akwa Ibom State will regain freedom from the chains in the cave of darkness which they currently exist and step into the light. When this happens, everything that represents the metaphors in Plato’s Allegory of the Cave will manifest in their lives.”

