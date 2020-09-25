‘Queen of Aso Tourism, 2020,’ Kessy Isong set to launch project

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Onuoha

Queen Kessy Isong, who emerged Queen of Aso Tourism, alongside 7other winners in the recently held “Queen of Aso” pageantry on August 22, 2020 have commenced several humanitarian programs and development initiatives for vulnerable persons and dilapidated amenities in Nigeria.

In an exclusive conversation with vanguard, Queen Kessy Isong said that she is set to embark on the renovation of dilapidated Schools in suburb communities across the Federal Capital Territory and other neighbouring cities in Nigeria.

She noted that her commitment and interest in reviving educational structures and facilities in Nigeria was premised on the level of devastating and embarrassing deterioration at the moment.

“The initiative will target more of academic institutions located in agrarian and suburb communities within and beyond the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja” says Queen Isong.

Queen Kessy Isong was crowned Queen Of Aso Tourism after a very competitive event, which recorded the emergence of 8 crowned winners with respective positions which include Queen George Peace Chinwendu; Queen Ogochukwu Precious; Queen Ozoagu Adaeze; Queen Sarah Akaazua; Queen Ozioma Iloduba; Queen Precious Ibekwe Obianuju and Queen Myma Mac Uche respectively.

Speaking on the way forward, she disclosed; “I have joined the modeling and pageantry industry, just few years ago, and at the same time, vibrantly burning with intellectual ideas and creative propositions on how pageantry and modelling can continually contribute effectively to the revolution of societies for advanced growth and development in the country,” she said.

Before emerging as Queen of Aso Tourism for the year 2020/2021, Queen Kessy Isong held the office of “Miss Tourism” United Nations, International Pageant, a contest she won in 2017. The eloquent beauty queen hails from Akwa Ibom State, and a Public Administration graduate. She is currently a model, an entrepreneur and also a recording and performing Artiste.

