Pump price: Why we sell below N160 per litre ― AA Rano

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The Chairman Chief Executive Officer of the AA Rano Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Auwalu Abdullahi Rano, has disclosed the reason why his company decided to sell the Petroleum Products at N160 per litre and below as against the N162 per litre price.

Rano said the reason was to cushion the hardship on Nigerians.

He disclosed this during a “Change Management training and retreat” for it staffs in Kano on Wednesday.

Recall that oil marketers pegged the new pump price is pegged at N162 per litre following the Federal government’s announcement that the product would now be sold to marketers at the depot price N151.56.

The Chairman said currently his company pegged the price at N160 and below per litre and plans were underway to sell at a lower price.

He said despite the fact that Government recent total Deregulation of the Oil Sector lead to a Competition among Marketers his Company decides to consider the plights of Nigerians than huge Profits.

“When you go to other filling stations, they sold petrol for N162 per litre but when you come to A.A. Rano we sell at N158 and N160 below in all nooks and crannies. Even in NNPC, it is not sold at that price. We are making efforts to make it lower.

“We are ever ready to serve and give efficient service delivery to Nigerians in all nooks and crannies. So if customers will appraise filling stations, if we don’t come first position we would come second.

“This was as a result of the excellent performance of our staffs and the company to serve the customers well.

“If you recall, we are always standing by the Citizens in terms of hardship and uncertainty.

“Similarly, we are diversifying into other businesses such as airline, haulage, LPG and other profitable businesses which will soon be commissioned in the next one year. And we are hoping to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to commission it,” Rano however said.

In his remarks, the Group General Manager, Procurement and Petroleum Equalization Fund, Aminu Ado Ahmed said there are no plans by the Company to rationalize its Staffs following the effects of COVID-19 that almost crippled the Nation Economy, rather he said they are building a Co-Value in their Workers to minimize their turnover.

Ahmed said the retreat was organized to improve the capacity, capability and productivity of the staffs to attain the global standard and best practices.

He, however, maintained that the training was imperative in the face of the highly competitive market.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

