PUBG, Alipay among 118 Chinese apps banned by India

India has banned another set of 118 apps from China’s technology giants, including Tencent’s wildly popular game PUBG Mobile Lite, the country’s search engine leader Baidu and online payments giant Ant Group’s platform Alipay, as tensions escalated on the nations’ disputed border.

The apps are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India” as well as “security and public order”, the country’s ministry of electronics & IT said in a statement on Wednesday. “This move will safeguard the interests” of Indian mobile and Internet users, it said.

India and China relations have entered a critical new phase following fresh conflict along their disputed Himalayan border after multiple rounds of high-level military talks failed to end the months-long standoff.

The defence ministry in New Delhi said on Monday its soldiers were able to stop a push by Chinese troops to claim more ground late on Saturday in violation of existing agreements.

The banned versions of PUBG included PUBG Mobile Lite, a leaner version of the app suited to inexpensive smartphones, as well as PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik, a newer game played on a Nordic terrain.

Over June and July, India had banned more than 100 Chinese apps including TikTok, the much-downloaded short-video app from ByteDance, and Alibaba Group’s mobile browser, UC Browser. The move followed mid-June border skirmishes, which killed 20 Indian soldiers and an undisclosed number of Chinese troops.

