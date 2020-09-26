PRP state chairmen endorse Falalu Bello’s EXCO

Kindly Share This Story:

…say PRP has solution for Nigeria

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Thirty one States Chairmen of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) have passed a vote of confidence on their National executives led by Alhaji Falalu Bello.

The Deputy Chairman of the party in Imo State, Engr Peter Okafor, who moved for a vote of confidence on the party’s leadership on behalf of his colleagues,

said their position was to encourage NWC members to do more in growing the party.

“On behalf of myself and 31 chairmen of our party including the FCT who are presently in this meeting, having seen the good works of the NWC and what the National Chairman, Falalu Bello has done in the executive helping the party to grow, we have moved a motion for a full vote of confidence on them and the essence is to encourage them to continue the good works they are doing,” he said.

Niger State Chairman of the party, Engr Yahya Danbaba Daudu, who seconded the motion said, “on behalf of my colleagues, States chairmen and for the motion that was proposed by my other colleague from Imo, I second the motion that we have absolute confidence in the present NEC and NWC and whatever decision reached is as agreed by all”.

Speaking in Kaduna on Saturday at PRP’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting, the National Chairman, Falalu Bello said that the party is a credible alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the quest for good governance.

Falalu Bello said the party has the solution to the numerous challenges bedeviling Nigeria and therefore it remains as the credible alternative to both the ruling and the major opposition parties.

According to him, the meeting of the NWC of PRP made up of the National Executive Committee members and states chairmen was convened to fine-tune the party’s programme of action for the next one year from August 2020 to August 2021 when the national convention of the party will take place.

This, he said, involved two issues, “membership drive and grassroots mobilization countrywide and popular mobilization and rotational campaign against unpopular and anti-people policies of governments.”

“What we have agreed upon is a common template for dealing with emerging challenges regarding the party’s discipline and party’ organisation”.

The website of PRP was made known on the occasion. Bello said interested Nigerians can register from any part of the world.

“We are happy today to announce our website address @prpNigeria.ng the essence of this website is to enable every Nigerian willing to join our party to register online wherever they are with N100 registration fee”, he said.

National Secretary of the party and the current governorship candidate of the party in Ondo State, Babatunde Francis Alli, appreciated those who attended the meeting reiterating the commitment of the Party’s NEC to continue building the party towards the emancipation of the people of Nigeria.

