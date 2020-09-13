Prophet Samuel of Shiloh Word Chapel launches Be fruitful and Multiply

Kindly Share This Story:

Many have lost Hope in 2020 as a result of lockdown and pandemic, many lost family members loved ones, jobs and money. Thus, Prophet I O Samuel is hosting everyone on a program that will restore all they lost.

The program with a theme says Be Fruitful And Multiply. As the first commandment of God to mankind kicked off on September 6th and a lot of miracles took place in the video below you will see a lot of testimonies.

The program is held every Sunday from 8 am this Sept 13th, 20th and 27th with Family and Friends to witness these Blessings. Also, people believing God for babies this is your time at Shiloh Word Chapel Apo Abuja, God visits people greatly during his birthday month September 17th. The popular prophet will be 41 and God has started doing wonderful things in the life of worshippers.

Prophet I O Samuel also used the programme to pray for peaceful elections in Edo and also for both candidates as God that anoints soul was the same God that’ anointed David. He preached love among both candidates and he told them to shun violence and let the will of God prevail. He recently met with both candidates and he gave them advice.

It will be recalled that Prophet I O Samuel of Shiloh world Chapel recently revealed that Governor Obaseki of Edo state will be re-elected on September 19, 2020. In a prophecy released on July 5th, 2020 the man of God told his members about the revelation and he even went as far as revealing that the ruling party will try to manipulate the result. The prophecy has gone viral on social media.

Prophet I O Samuel is known for his accurate prophecy that came to pass. He was the only prophet that revealed to Nigerians in his new year prophecy about Covid-19 and the wearing of face mask. In his new year prophecy to his congregation this year he warned Christians about persecution and the current controversial CAMA law which is presently tearing the country apart.

Prophet I O Samuel is a well-respected man of God who doesn’t blow his trumpet despite several of his numerous prophecy that has been fulfilled. He has a prophecy for world leaders, Governors, businessman and the common man that has come to pass.

The respected man of God is well known for his charitable works and support of a lot of needy people in the society and even non-members have benefited from his kind-hearted gestures.

