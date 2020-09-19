Prophet Samuel celebrates 41st birthday

Kindly Share This Story:

The popular prophet on Thursday, September 17th,2020 turned 41 and it was celebration galore as some of his members threw him a surprise birthday party.

Prophet I O Samuel also used the opportunity to reach out to the less privileged and some food items were given out.

While celebrating his birthday a woman who was in Labour the previous day put to bed and it was the biggest birthday gift he received from God. Some few people who were privileged to be at the birthday party even saw a man who was recently healed of stroke and people who have seen the video of the man healing glorified God the more.

Prophet I O Samuel is a well-respected man of God who doesn’t blow his trumpet despite several of his numerous prophecy that has been fulfilled. He has had prophecy for world leaders, Governors, businessman and the common man that has come to pass.

The respected man of God is well known for his charitable works and support of a lot of needy people in the society and even non-members has benefited from his kind-hearted gestures.

