Prontoszn releases highly-anticipated EP ’14-06-19′

By Gabriel Olawale

Emmanuel Joseph with stage name Prontoszn has finally released his first EP titled 14-06-19 and it is an undeniably solid project filled with different vibes which are all bangers.

The EP boasts 4 tracks that fuse both Afropop and Alternative Hip-Hop, the Nigerian superstar’s signature sound. Prontoszn is coming for it all this year.

The young superstar named the EP after the date he lost his mother to diabetes.

The highly-anticipated EP ’14-06-19’ features Rhymez, Tega Gates and Bendrixz. Much like in his music videos and performances the superstar always brings an energetic vibe wherever he finds himself

“Escape”, the first track off the EP is already a hit on the Lekki-Lagos scene. The artiste fully captures the emotional-mental state of virtually every Nigerian with this alternative-afrobeat song which spills powerful lyrics centered around the need to escape from his version of reality – which is a prison-like world.

In “Rogue war”, Prontoszn taps Rhymez and Tega Gates and switches up the vibe and reminds his fans that he is very much the versatile trapper they all know and love

In “2019”, Prontoszn unleashes his emotional side in this very touching song about his mom who he lost back in June, 2019.

“Represent”, the last track off the EP is a catchy trap song which gingers every listener to be their best and represent whatever they hold important. The superstar rapper also talks about some his sad experiences over the last year. The EP can be listen to on prontoszn.fanlink.to/14-06-19′.

