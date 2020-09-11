Professionalism will make Nigerian Leagues better – Dare

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has reassured that the professionalism of Nigerian Football Development being promoted by the ongoing reforms of the nation’s football will make the Nigerian Leagues better and put it at par with others around the world.

The Minister said his desire is to see the Nigerian League grow beyond the current state with rapid transformation through proper licensing and financial control.

Mr. Sunday Dare said the step is critical for building stakeholder confidence following the reclassification of sports from recreation to business as part of President Buhari’s commitment to make sports business. He said other necessary steps involve running the leagues as businesses and not as recreation. According to Dare “we have a clear plan and vision.

We are dogged in working to fulfill them leveraging on public and private financing to achieve our goal. We are committed to making changes that would position our league for the best.”

The Minister had said the league would not resume until basic conditions on club licensing control are enforced.

“As a ministry, infrastructure renewal is our ultimate goal to ensure television-friendly output that will encourage investors to put their money in a product that is quite attractive, this boils down to the professionalism of all stakeholders, administrators, coaches, players, and fans of the round leather game.

“This is the only way we can attract sponsors and fans returning in large crowds to the stadium.

