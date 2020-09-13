Prisoners sacked as flood wreaks havoc in Kebbi

Kindly Share This Story:

…2,500 displaced in Kwara

By Soni Daniel, Birnin Kebbi and Demola Akinyemi

INMATES of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State have been evacuated following the washing away of the centre by flood.

The flooding has been adjudged the worst in the 22 local government areas of the state and has led to the closure of many facilities there to prevent loss of lives.

With the destruction of many residential and public buildings as well as the submerging of livestock and farmlands, the residents had to flee.

Most of the inhabitants of Bagudo are now taking shelter in internally displaced persons, IDP, camps. The Bagudo-Tuga-Kaoje route, which leads to Benin Republic border, including the Tuga Bridge, was also submerged, severing border communities in Nigeria from their international neighbours.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has, therefore, directed immediate distribution of food, water and medication to the flood ravaged communities.

In Kwara State, over 2,500 residents of Jebba community in Moro Local Government Area were rendered homeless after their houses were submerged by flood during rainfall, which started on Thursday and continued till weekend.

Deputy Leader in Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon John Olanrewaju Bello, who represents the area, Lanwa/Ejidongari, said plans were underway by the state government to evacuate victims pending when relief items would be brought to them.

