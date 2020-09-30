Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Presidency reverses self, says to make morning broadcast 7am October 1

BREAKING: Presidency reverses self, says Buhari to broadcast 7am on October 1By David Royal

As part of activities commemorating the 60th Independence Anniversary of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 7am.

Vanguard reports that the presidency had in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina announced that the traditional early Independence Day broadcast would not be holding.

However, in another statement on Wednesday evening, the presidency said President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 7am after which he would attend the Anniversary Parade at the Eagle Square at 10 am.

“The President will thereafter, proceed to the Eagle Square, Abuja to review the Anniversary Parade and participate in other activities beginning at 10am, which will be covered live by major television and radio stations.”

This updated statement supersedes our earlier one indicating an open-air live Presidential Address on October 1

