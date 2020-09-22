Predicting the 2020-21 Premier League standings

Kindly Share This Story:

The English Premier League has millions of supporters worldwide. Liverpool won the 2019/2020 title being eighteen points ahead of Manchester City. Many teams signed new players during the summer break and the 2020/2021 campaign started a few days ago.

Each team is determined to win many games in the first half of the season to be among the top five clubs. But some beginners don’t have an idea of how the season will progress. Here is a prediction of the top five and bottom five English Premier League clubs.

Top 5 Premier League Clubs

The following teams have a high probability of ending the season being amongst the top five:

1. Liverpool

Liverpool won last season’s title after having a three-decade dry spell. They narrowly missed the 2018/2019 title by one point. Pep Guardiola is keen on his attacking squad and defense. Unlike other top England teams, the Reds signed few players recently.

2. Manchester City

Man City is among the Premier League clubs that signed many players in the recent transfer period. Besides being wealthy, the club has a huge fan base globally. The club will play in the FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, and the EFL Cup.

3. Manchester United

The Red Devils have started the 2020/2021 season on a high note. Bruno Fernandes is among the key players in the starting XI. Yet, United needs extra experienced players to compete with Liverpool and Manchester City.

4. Chelsea

The Blues recently made six signings, most of which have boosted the starting squad. They need to close their point’s margin with Man City and the Reds to win the title. For example, Chelsea was 33 points behind Liverpool last season.

5. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Matt Doherty moved from Wolves to Tottenham Hotspur. AdamaToure, Joao Moutinho, Raul Jimenez, and Ruben Neves need to step up to fill in Matt’s gap on the pitch. Wolverhampton are known for their strong defense.

Bottom 5 Clubs

These clubs are likely to finish last at the league table:

1. Aston Villa

Aston Villa was in hot pursuit of a new striker last summer. Unfortunately, they didn’t succeed. Instead, the club managed to sign Ollie Watkins. Villa amassed eight points in four matches last season and survived relegation.

2. Brighton & Hove Albion

Neal Maupay has been Brighton’s top goalscorer for a while. He netted in 10 goals for the club last season. Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Trossard need to step up for Brighton to move out of their current position.

3. Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace has been interested in signing young players of late. They have survived relegations several times in the recent past. The club will heavily rely on EberechiEze and WilfriedZaha when facing strong defenses.

4. West Bromwich Albion

West Brom is among the clubs that recently got promoted to the English Premier League. They have been struggling to match the quality of the EPL. But, Callum Robinson, Kenneth Zohore, and Charlie Austin can score for West Brom.

5. Fulham

Fulham haven’t performed well since they left the Championship. Their attack and defense ability is wanting. Tom Cairney has an uphill task of avoiding injuries and scoring more goals for Fulham.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea are some of the top teams you need to watch out this season. Any team that performs dismally in the season opener matches might struggle to catch other top teams after a few months. Also, Crystal Palace, Fulham, and West Bromwich need to improve their current form to avoid being relegated next year.

