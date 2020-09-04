Breaking News
Translate

Popular promoter ‘Basebaba’ grabs award for best entertainment blogger

On 2:07 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

Popular Nigerian entertainment blogger, promoter and CEO, Basebaba Global Media, Aderonmu Abayomi, fondly called Basebaba has received an outstanding award for Best Nigerian Entertainment Blogger of the year 2020, presented by organisers of Preterious Show, Alimosho Lagos.

The show is meant to recognize Nigerian entertainment promoters that have been doing great works to promote Nigerian entertainers and the entertainment industry.

The Popular blogger and promoter has used his platform www.basebaba.com.ng and @basebabonline to promote several famous and upcoming Nigerian musicians such as;  Olamide, Qdot,9ice,Teni,Danny S, Lyta, Barry Jhay, Junior Boy, Sammy Oma, Sir Dave, Lord Cupid, Sultan, Koredianx, Chinko Ekun, LMD Akika and a host of others.

READ ALSO: Gov Ishaku clinches award for boosting tea production

Receiving the award, Basebaba who is also a Disk Jockey(DJ),  said he never expected it.

“Although, I was informed that I was nominated for best entertainment blogger by the Preterious Show organizers, but, I never expected to win the award, seeing the kinds of blogger that were nominated in that category. But, here I am, found worthy enough to hold the award for best entertainment blogger, I really thank God, and the feeling is so great”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!