Popular promoter ‘Basebaba’ grabs award for best entertainment blogger

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

Popular Nigerian entertainment blogger, promoter and CEO, Basebaba Global Media, Aderonmu Abayomi, fondly called Basebaba has received an outstanding award for Best Nigerian Entertainment Blogger of the year 2020, presented by organisers of Preterious Show, Alimosho Lagos.

The show is meant to recognize Nigerian entertainment promoters that have been doing great works to promote Nigerian entertainers and the entertainment industry.

The Popular blogger and promoter has used his platform www.basebaba.com.ng and @basebabonline to promote several famous and upcoming Nigerian musicians such as; Olamide, Qdot,9ice,Teni,Danny S, Lyta, Barry Jhay, Junior Boy, Sammy Oma, Sir Dave, Lord Cupid, Sultan, Koredianx, Chinko Ekun, LMD Akika and a host of others.

READ ALSO:

Receiving the award, Basebaba who is also a Disk Jockey(DJ), said he never expected it.

“Although, I was informed that I was nominated for best entertainment blogger by the Preterious Show organizers, but, I never expected to win the award, seeing the kinds of blogger that were nominated in that category. But, here I am, found worthy enough to hold the award for best entertainment blogger, I really thank God, and the feeling is so great”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: