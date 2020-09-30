Popular billionaire business woman, Ehi Ogbebor lambasts rumour peddlers

Kindly Share This Story:

International Interior Designer and founder of Sayaveth Interiors, Ehi Ogbebor, has sounded strong warming against rumour peddlers, especially bloggers over a case involving popular billionaire prophet, Jeremiah Fufeyin.

Coming at a time when fake news has become a global concern, particularly through social media, Ogbebor stated yesterday that it would be wise for rumour peddlers to do due diligence before spreading fake news.

Ogbebor stated this while reacting to a viral post from a blogger alleging an illicit affair between her and Billionaire Prophet, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin.

She described the development as the work of a few low- budget, clout chasers, who are parading as bloggers and Newshouses.

Recall that a few days ago, the CEO of Sayaveth Interiors had posted on her Instagram about being involved in a design project for the Omoto Fufeyin family home in Warri, Delta State.

She publicly thanked the prophet and his wife, who are blessed with five lovely kids, for the amazing opportunity to be a part of the finishing and furnishing of one of the most astounding edifices in Warri, Delta State.

Not long after, rumour broke insinuating the existence of a romantic affair between the young lady and Prophet Fufeyin.

“This is taking clout chasing and gossip too far! Must you bring a Man of God into your lies, too?” Ogbebor said.

She recounted that such malicious blog has peddled and eventually redacted unfounded rumours of her being involved in an affair with topshot individuals.

