Politics over, time to deliver governance, Bello promises Kogites

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has promised to leave a legacy of massive development on completion of his tenure, saying he is determined to prove naysayers wrong by bridging the infrastructural deficit in the state.

Chief Press Secretary CPS to the Governor, Onogwu Muhammed disclosed this in a statement issued Sunday in Abuja.

According to him, Bello made the pledge at the Christ the King Catholic Church in his country home, Okene, during a special thanksgiving organized in respect of his recent victory at the Supreme Court which affirmed his victory at the November 2019 governorship election.

He specifically stated that politics was over and he was now fully focused on governance as his administration would seek to consolidate on its modest achievements during his first tenure.

The Governor said as a believer in God, he was in church to appreciate the Almighty who has made him victorious and has given him more years to serve the people of the state.

He affirmed that his administration was such that recognizes all religion and ensures fair and equal treatment which alongside its ethnic integration drive had become the fulcrum of his government.

Governor Bello expressed commitment to ensuring peaceful coexistence in the state calling on all citizens to help the government actualize this lofty desire.

Governor Bello urged clergymen all across the state to join hands in preaching the message of peace to all their followers and charge their congregants to practice peaceful coexistence with all irrespective of their dispositions.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: