Police seek synergy with sister agencies for effective service delivery

The Commander, Warri Area Command, ACP Abubakar Arugungun, has called for a more robust and purposeful relationship with other sister security agencies for effective service delivery.

Arugungun made this call on Monday during his maiden visit to the Nigeria Police (B Division), Warri.

Arungungun in his address to the officers and men said that all the security agencies were working toward a common goal targeted at protecting lives and properties of the citizenry.

“Our relationship with other sister security agencies and the supportive agencies must be cordial.

“We must see ourselves as members of the same family targeted towards the same goal of protecting lives and property.

“I will soon be going round to visit the sister security and support agencies to ensure oneness and symbiotic relationship.

“It is a norm in the police that when there is a change in baton, the incoming police officer meets with the officers and men.

“To assess the security arrangement on the ground and also look at areas of improvement for better service delivery.

Upon my assumption in office, I have been making contacts with the people that matter in the discharge of our constitutional duties,” he said.

Arugungun urged the officers and men to always exhibit professional discipline in the discharge of their duties with the public.

“Be disciplined in your conduct to succeed as a policeman, you must have a good relationship with the public.

“No officer must be seen going along with a riffle, it is dangerous, they should go in the group in line with the professional rules,” he said.

The police chief warned his officers and men against indulging in illegal duties, describing it as “suicidal”.

Earlier, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), B Division, CSP Benjamin Igometi, said that the crime rate in the division had reduced due to the robust relationship between the police and the vigilante through effective information sharing.

Igometi, however, decried the dearth in manpower and logistics, including inadequate operational vehicles as major challenges confronting the division.

“The division is volatile with a violent crime such as murder, defilement of minors, rape, robbery, cultism, stealing, burglary among others but since my arrival, proactive measures have been put in place to curb their excesses.

“The division is in dire need of manpower. In addition to inadequate manpower, there are no enough serviceable vehicles for patrol,” he said.

