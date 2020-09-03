Police seek collaboration with lawyers to fight crimes in Ekiti

The Ekiti State police command has called for a robust relationship between the command and lawyers in a bid to end waves of crimes in Ekiti state.

The commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, Mr Tunde Mobayo noted that lawyers were critical stakeholders in the fight against criminalities, explaining that the suspects must be prosecuted accordingly with the established laws without delay.

The CP, who was represented by DCP Mr Patrick Daar stated this at the training for Divisional Police Officers (DPO) on the Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2014 by Cleen Foundation representative in Ekiti, Mrs A.T Olowoyo-Richards and Gender Relevance Promotion Initiative( GRIP) supported by Mac Arthur Foundation.

Also speaking at the training, the Principal legal officer in the Office of Public Defender (OPD) Mr Tayo Fabusuyi advised police officers to follow strictly administration of criminals justice law while dealing with suspects.

He appealed to law enforcement officers not to force suspects to make a confessional statement during interrogation, saying the act was against the principle of criminal law.