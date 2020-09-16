Vanguard Logo

Police recruitment 2020: We’ll soon announce date for aptitude test

On 1:19 pmIn Newsby
Police arrests child trafficking syndicates in Akwa IbomThe Nigeria Police has asked applicants to exercise patience, noting that they would be communicated through the traditional media, the date for the forces aptitude test.

Disclosing this on Wednesday, the Police via its facebook told applicants that no date has been fixed for the aptitude test.

The statement reads: “The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the general public and applicants in the ongoing recruitment exercise that no date has been fixed for the aptitude test which is the next phase in the recruitment process.

“This clarification has become necessary following the deluge of enquiries received by the Force on the subject matter.

“ Applicants should rest assured that once the Police High Command fixes a date, it will be widely circulated. Applicants are equally advised to monitor the Police website, social media handles and the traditional media for further updates.”

