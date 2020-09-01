Police Pick up cyberbully, alleged serial blackmailer, Frances Tabitha Olisa Ogbonnaya

Kindly Share This Story:

Police from Abuja have arrested a fellow who goes by the name Frances Tabitha Olisa Ogbonnaya, a cyberbully, who tried in vain to use blackmail to force Peace Mass Transit Ltd., to ‘settle’ her.

The said woman, supposedly resident in Lagos, had posted several lies against the company on her Facebook wall sometime last year, including the false assertion that 18 passengers of PMT had died in an accident on the Ore-Benin road, knowing so to be untrue, particularly as no PMT bus carries a such number of passengers at once.

The arrest of Ms.Ogbonnaya followed a petition dated Feb.3, 2020, and addressed to the IGP, on behalf of PMT, by Barr.Okani E.I.

In the petition, the lawyer stated that Ogbonnaya had engaged in cyberbullying, stalking, criminal blackmail and harassment of the transport company.

She was trailed to her residence in Ibeju Lekki this evening and was arrested by men of IRT that came from Abuja.

