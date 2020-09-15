Police nab 17 over robbery, hooliganism in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Following alarming cultists/hoodlums clashes within Lagos and suburbs, the Nigeria Police, Lagos State Command, has arrested seventeen miscreants over hooliganism and armed robbery related offences.

The arrests were carried out on Monday, by the operatives attached to Orile Division of the Command.

Until their arrests, the suspects were said to be attacking, harassing and dispossessing members of the public of their belongings around Amosun, Zion, Mosalasi and Ikale streets in Sasi Iganmu area of Lagos State, with dangerous weapons.

The suspected hoodlums arrested include 16 teenagers and 20 years old which are 18 years old Afolabi Abeeb (male),’ Adeniyi Fawaz 16 years old Ezekiel Kehinde and 17 years old Babatunde Toheeb.

Others were 19 years old Olanrewaju Quadr, 16 years old Sunday Okon, 17 years old Muhammad Usman, 18 years old Ayinla Teslimi, 17 years old Ayantunja Daniel, 17 years old Prince Ogungbemi and 18 years old Open Semiu among others.

In its bid to get Lagos State rid of cultism, hooliganism, and violent crimes, the Lagos State Police Command has intensified efforts to neutralise various groups of deadly armed hoodlums, cultists and miscreants, who are fond of causing pains and agonies to innocent residents, especially, Lagosians, within the State.

Vanguard gathered that the suspects were arrested at various points in the areas following a tip-off.

Confirming the arrests, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer SP Muyiwa Adejobi said the arrests were in line with the Lagos State Police Command’s proactive measures to curb crimes.

He said though the suspects have not been linked to any of the existing cult groups in Lagos, they have various factions that foment troubles, engage in crimes, social vices and free-for-all in the areas.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu while reaffirming his zero tolerance for cultism and other social vices, have ordered the suspects to be profiled, investigated and charged to court without any delay in order to nip their criminal potentials and tendencies in the bud.

He further assured members of the public of the Police of Police commitment saying, “this is in line with the ideological perspectives of the Inspector-General of Police, to adopt modern and effective anti-crime strategies to provide adequate security for all and sundry in Nigeria, particularly, in Lagos State,”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: