Police in Anambra arrest 3 suspects for alleged abduction, rape of job seeker

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Anambra has arrested three suspects, who allegedly abducted and raped a 24-year-old woman under the pretext of securing a job for her.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Saturday.

Mohammed said the suspects allegedly raped the victim repeatedly while in their custody, in spite of collecting N400,000 ransom from her relatives.

He identified the suspects as Ekwugha Chinazo, 25; Chidiebere Ogoegbunam, 24; and David Nnaemeka,19.

Mohammed however did not expose the identity of the victim.

He said: “On Sept. 19, at about 2:00 p.m., police operatives attached to the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested the syndicate at Awkuzu in the Oyi Local Government Area.

“The suspects had on Sept. 13, lured a 24-year old lady residing at St. Micheal Hostel, Temporary Site, Awka, under the pretext of securing for her a beauty make-up job.

“They picked her at Ukpo Junction along Enugu-Onitsha expressway and took her to an isolated building at Awkuzu, where they allegedly raped the victim repeatedly while in captivity for two days.”

According to him, the suspects have voluntarily confessed to the crime, and the victim taken to the hospital for medical examination.

He said the investigation was still ongoing after which the suspects would be brought to book.

“Consequently, the command enjoins the public to be wary of this new trend of crime and report suspicious persons through the police emergency number 07039194332 or the nearest police station for a prompt response please,” he advised.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: