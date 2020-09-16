Police foil kidnap of medical doctor in Bayelsa, arrest five suspects

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emem Idio – Yenogoa

Operatives of the Anti kidnapping unit Bayelsa State Police Command have foiled the kidnap of a medical doctor working at General Hospital Odi, in Kolokuma/Opukuma Local Government Area, of the State.

It was gathered that some suspected kidnappers had conspired among themselves and went to the Doctors Quarters at the General hospital Odi, on September, 10, to kidnap him but met his absence.

A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Asinim Butswat on Wednesday said: “On 16 September 2020, at about 0300hours, the anti-kidnapping team, on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, CP Mike Okoli fsi, went to Odi town and arrested the suspects namely;

Sunny Ubaka ‘m’ 24 years, Inerepamo Ikati ‘m’ 21 years, Pereowei John ‘m’ 26 years Osamedike Daniel 23 years and Sambo Olawei 22 years.

“All the suspects have confessed to the crime. Investigation is ongoing.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: