Police exhume baby buried alive by grandfather in Bauchi 

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Nigeria Police, Bauchi State Command said it has arrested a grandfather, Bawada Audu of Rimin Zayam, Toro local government area of the state who allegedly buried his own grandson alive.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ahmed Wakil, Audu had seized the newborn baby boy from his 17 years old daughter, Hafsat Bawada, and buried him alive before the case was reported to the police by a human right organisation.

“On 16/09/2020 at about 10:00hrs, in a joint operation between the police and human rights organisation, one Hafsat Bawada ‘F’, aged 17 years of Rimin Zayam Toro LGA Bauchi was brought to Divisional Headquarters Toro. She was alleged to have given birth to a male child on 14/09/2020 at about 02:00hrs after which her father Bawada Audu ‘M’ 50yrs of same address seized the child and buried the baby behind his house.

“Upon receipt of the report, the baby was exhumed and rushed to General hospital where he was certified dead by a medical doctor. However, Hafsat pointed one Danjuma Malam Uba ‘M’ of the same address to have “had carnal knowledge with her” sometime early this, but is now at large. Hafsat and the corpse were released to the village head of Rimin Ziyam for burial. The suspect has arrested and confessed to the crime,” the PPRO said.

Although the PPRO told Vanguard in a telephone interview that the reason for the grandfather’s action was yet unknown, he assured that as soon as the case is transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department at the Command headquarters, more information regarding the case will be released to the public.

Meanwhile, the PPRO pointed out in his press release 3 cases of rape that were reported and are under investigation.

“On 05/09/2020 at about 19:00hrs one Musa Bala ‘M’ of Karofin Madaki Bauchi came to ‘A’ Division and reported that on the same date at about 10:00hrs, two of his daughter, Hauwa (not real name) ‘f’ aged 13yrs of Bakaro Bauchi and Zainab (not real name) ‘F’ of Karofin Madaki Bauchi went to Sabon Kaura village, Inkil they were reportedly raped by four people. Subsequently, the following suspects were arrested: Nazif Mohammed ‘M’ Ukacha Abubakar ‘M’ Sharif Abubakar ‘M’ and Ibrahim Umar ‘M’ all of Sabon Kaura Village Inkil. An investigation is in progress after which suspects will be charged to court for prosecution as soon as possible.

“On the 17/09/2020 at about 1809hrs one Hannatu Sadiq ‘f’ aged 35yrs of Nassarawa Jahun Bauchi and Hajara Abdullahi ‘f’ aged 25yrs of the same address jointly came to ‘D’ Division Bauchi and reported that on the same date at about 16:00hrs, one Daniel James ‘M’ aged 17 years of the same address raped their two daughters Hasiya (not real name) ‘F’ aged 7 years of the same address and Hauwa (not real name) ‘F’ aged 5 years of the same address.

On receipt of the report, the team of policemen was drafted to the scene and victims were rushed to General hospital Bauchi for medical examination. The suspect has been arrested and interrogated where he confessed to the crime. The investigation is in progress after which suspect will be charged to court for prosecution.

“On the 02/08/2020 at about 19:30hrs, one Abubakar Mustapha ‘M’ of Mararraban Liman Katagum came to divisional headquarters Liman Katagum and reported that on the same date at about 16:00hrs, one Munkaila Ladan ‘M’ aged 18years of Kutaru village raped the daughter of one Abubakar Mustapha, Hadiza (not real name) ‘f’ aged 8 years of the same address in the outskirt of Mararraban Liman Katagum.

On receipt of the report, a team of detectives were drafted to the scene and the victim was rushed to the hospital for medical examination. A suspect has been arrested and confessed to the crime,” he added.

