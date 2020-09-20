Breaking News
Translate

Police dog in Arizona sniffs out $4m worth of methamphetamine

On 12:04 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

Deputies in Arizona arrested four people after a routine traffic stop uncovered a stash of methamphetamine that has a street value of nearly $4 million.

The four were driving on Interstate 40 in Kingman when the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement pulled them over, AZFamily.com reported. A police dog sniffed out the drugs, which weighed in at 89 pounds.

ALS READ: Bishop in rape, child marriage saga opens up says ‘I wooed her because of her beauty’

All four — German Alvarado, 22; Abril Arreguin, 28; Marlon Torres, 24; and Moises Moralez-Marquez, 30 — face charges of transportation of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of dangerous drugs for sale.

NY Post

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!