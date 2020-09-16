Police confirm killing of DSS officer in Katsina

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The Katsina State Police Command has on Wednesday confirmed the killing of a 33-year-old operative of the Department of State Services (DSS), Sadiq Abdullahi Bindawa by unknown gunmen.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah who confirmed this in a telephone interview with Vanguard said the command is on the trail of the perpetrators of the crime.

It was gathered that Bindawa, an officer with the intelligence department of the Service in Abuja office, was said to have travelled to Katsina, his hometown, to spend the weekend only to be kidnapped on Saturday at about 10:30 pm at his residence behind Federal Secretariat in Katsina metropolis and killed by the kidnappers.

According to SP Isah, “the hoodlums trailed him to his new house at Arabian quarters unknowingly. Immediately, he drove into the house, they banged into the house, beat the hell out of the security guard and whisked him away in a vehicle.

“Later, they made a contact and they started negotiating with the family members and his organization. It was later we learnt that the DSS are on the trail of the hoodlums up to Kurfi.

“They (DSS) ask us (police) to come to Kurfi, we went and they also asked us to wait for them at the Kurfi Division. There we also met a detachment of the military.

“Later, our personnel heard a gunshot. And the DSS called for reinforcement. As at the time when our men went there the hoodlums have already escaped. We were told by the DSS officers that there was a gun duel between the two sides.

“The following day we learnt the hoodlums killed the officer and abandoned his corpse.

“The DSS took over the Investigation and they were on it when the ugly incident happened.

“No arrest made in connection with the killing but we are on the trail of the perpetrators. Investigation is ongoing,” SP Isah said.

Additional information gathered showed that he was killed by his suspected abductors who demanded for N13 million as ransom but later received N5 million after series of negotiation.

