Police confirm death of 4 suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Delta after noodle meal

Perez Brisibe

THE Delta State Police Command, Thursday confirmed the death of four indigenes of the Abraka community, in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State after a meal of noodles and eggs.

The victims who are residents of Sunrose Hostel along Ogboru road of Abraka where the incident occurred, were confirmed dead after they were rushed to the General Hospital, Abraka while two others who were unconscious, were referred to the Eku Baptist/Government hospital for treatment.

Confirming the incident to journalists, the police public relations officer in the state, Onome Onowakpoyeya hinted that a seventh occupant in the room where all of them had passed the night disclosed that they all had a meal of noodles and egg last (Wednesday) night before going to bed.

She said: “The DPO has called me. He said at about 2:30 am this (Thursday) morning, a vigilante member called them that an offensive odour was coming out of a room, so, they went there.

“When they got there, they found out that one room, a single room, was being occupied by seven occupants and four people were already dead while one was unconscious.

“The two unconscious persons are receiving treatments. The one that’s conscious said last night, they prepared egg and noodles and after some time, he was now feeling somehow. By the time he checked, others were already lying down.

“The DPO said their stomachs were swollen and their skins were already peeling as if they poured hot water on them. Later we realized that they’re suspected internet fraudsters.”

The police image maker also dismissed reports that the victims are students of the state-owned university, saying: “We noticed they’re not students because they had to get the caretaker who said he actually rented the room to one person.

“He brought others. But this time around, they’re seven. That they’re not students of the school (Delta State University).”

Vanguard

