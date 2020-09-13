Police commence investigation over viral video of man in ‘uniform’ smoking shisha

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has commenced investigations into the viral video showing a man wearing what appears to be a Nigeria Police “uniform” smoking shisha.

According to Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, the investigation will amongst other things seek to forensically establish the authenticity of the video, the true identity of the man in the uniform – whether he is, in fact, a policeman, an impostor or an actor in a movie scene.

“However, while not being prejudicial to the ongoing investigations, it is necessary to state that the character exhibited by the man in the uniform is not a true reflection of who we are as a regimented law enforcement agency – our training, discipline, norms and tradition”, Mba said.

The FPRO added that “Meanwhile, members of the public with useful information that can assist police investigations are enjoined to provide same”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

