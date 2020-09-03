Police Brutality: Ebonyi Assembly sets up c’ttee to probe killing of two teenagers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu

Ebonyi State House of Assembly yesterday set up a 7-man Committee to look into the killing of two indigenes of Ezzagu community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The deceased, Monday Nwali Otubo (Male, 21 years) and Emeka Paul Nwali (Male, 17), were killed by the Police in August this year during an alleged gun duel with the Police.

Recall that the deceased were shot dead last month by men of the Ebonyi State Police Command while on a mission to rescue some businessmen allegedly abducted and kept in the community.

According to the police, late Emeka and Paul were part of the gang that kidnapped the businessmen but the community accused the Police of killing innocent villagers.

Hon. Arinze Chukwu, representing Ishielu South State Constituency, had presented a petition before the House demanding a probe to uncover the remote and immediate causes of the death of the two villagers.

The lawmaker maintained that the investigation and subsequent prosecution of the perpetrators of the dastardly act would douse the already existing tension in the community.

The Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Odefa Obasi Odefa is the chairman of the committee. Other members include Hon. Victor Chukwu, Hon. Christian Usulor, Hon. Humphrey Nwuruku, Hon. Kingsley Ogbonna Ikoro, Hon. Onu Nwonye and Hon. (Mrs) Chinwe Lilian Nwachukwu.

