Police arrest man for burying grandson alive

On 7:03 am
PoliceBy Charly Agwam, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command said it has arrested a grandfather, Bawada Audu, in Rimin Zayam, Toro Local Government Area of the state for allegedly burying his grandson alive.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ahmed Wakil, the suspect allegedly seized the newborn baby from his 17-year-old-daughter, Hafsat Bawada, and buried him alive, before the case was reported to the police by a human rights organization.

The PPRO explained that the police swung into action by exhuming the baby and rushing him to a General Hospital, where he was certified dead.

Hafsat, the mother of the baby, also accused one Danjuma Malam Uba, who is now at large, of  having had carnal knowledge of her early this year. The deceased was released to the villagers for burial while the suspect is detained for  investigation.

