Police arrest man for allegedly swindling US-based Nigerian woman

Kindly Share This Story:

…Recover victim’s landed property, vehicles from suspect

…She is my girlfriend, suspect claims

By Evelyn Usman

A 43-year-old man, Sylvester Ehiarinmian, is presently cooling his heels in the custody of the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, for allegedly swindling a United States based Nigerian woman of several millions of naira and landed properties located in some parts of Nigeria.

The victim, a married woman with children, who owns a farm in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja, reportedly had the intention of setting up other businesses back home.

She was said to have been introduced to Ehiarinmian, as capable of providing her with security to and from the farm. However, the suspect was said to have made a love advance to her, with a promise to marry her, even though she claimed he was aware she was married.

Trouble started after she sensed that her money and property were being siphoned, consequent upon which she alerted the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of zone 2, AIG Ahmed Illyasu.

Confirming the arrest, Illyasu said; “Two Toyota Sienna Space bus of 2005 and 2007 model with registration numbers RBC 564 BB and YAB 101 AZ;

“Two unregistered Toyota Sienna Space bus , 2005 and 2007 model; one Toyota Highlander 2001 model with plate number YAB 768 SD; a bunch of keys of a storey building consisting two-bedroom flats and two self-contained, one-bedroom flat with boy quarters in Apo Resettlement Abuja; Documents of land 900sqm located in Wasa District Abuja with C of O; Documents of 900sqm land situated in Angwan Tiv Area of Apo Resettlement Area Abuja, a 900kva power generating set, nine copies of Deeds of Assignments belonging to a property in Apo Abuja., were recovered from the suspect.

“Yet to be recovered from him are: a Mikano Generating set, two duplexes in South Africa, the sum of $15,000 US Dollars he fraudulently obtained from her to procure visa for the victim’s sister, another $10,000 US Dollars he proposed to purchase carpets for an office they both agreed to operate and N 40 million for the establishment of a medical laboratory”.

However, when approached, the suspect denied the allegation, insisting rather that the woman was his lover.

He said: “ I am waiting to get to court. The Court has the final say”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: