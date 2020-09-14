Police arrest four over death of officer

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

Four suspects are currently being investigated by the Ogun State Police Command in connection with the death of a policeman PC Agada Akoh who was beaten to death at Dalemo area of Sango Ota on the 13th of September 2020.

The suspects: Jelili Ismaila 22 years, Amidu Bankole 34 years, Elijah Samson 36 years and Moses Proboye 34 years, were apprehended following information received by the police at Sango division at about 9:30 pm that a policeman has been beaten to coma by some hoodlums at Dalemo bus stop, consequent upon which the DPO CSP Godwin Idehai quickly led his men to the scene where he met the policeman in the pool of his own blood.

The officer was quickly rushed to the general hospital Ota for medical care but gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

According to the police, preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased officer and one other escorted their principal from Idah in Kogi state to Lagos State, on their way passing through Sango Ota, a truck driver, Jelili Ismaila, drove dangerously and almost pushed their vehicle off-road.

While trying not to hit the vehicle conveying the officers, the truck entered a pothole as a result of which its tire got punctured.

According to report, this made the two policemen come down and cautioned the truck driver to always be mindful of other road users, but the driver accused them of being at fault thereby mobilised hoodlums who attacked the officers and their principal with dangerous weapons and beat the deceased to coma.

Having realized that the policeman may not survive the attack, the driver and his hired hoodlums took to their heels, but luck ran out of four of them when the DPO and his men on a tip-off stormed their hideout and got them arrested while the other four escaped.

Confirming the report, the spokesperson Ogun state police command Oyeyemi Ambibola said the remains of the deceased officer had been deposited at the general hospital Ota mortuary.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun who described the incident as barbaric and an act of lawlessness has ordered a massive manhunt for the remaining suspects. He also warned that an unwarranted attack on his men is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

The CP, therefore, directed that the arrested suspects be transferred to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for an in-depth investigation and diligent prosecution.

