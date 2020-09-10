Police arrest 259 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, others in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

…intercepts diverted Benue CA-COVID palliatives worth over N4m

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State Police Command on Wednesday says it has arrested no fewer than 259 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers and others within and outside the state.

This was also as it says it intercepted 1,950 cartons of Dangote branded indomie noodles meant for Benue state palliative tagged CA-COVID -19 worth over N4 million diverted and sold to the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Habu Sani disclosed this while parading the suspects at the Bompai police headquarters in Kano on Wednesday.

CP Sani said the arrest of the suspects was made within last six weeks for various crimes and criminalities in the state.

According to him, “the command within the last six weeks arrested two hundred and fifty-nine (259) suspects for various crimes committed within and outside the state.

“We arrested 45 armed robbery suspects and eight kidnapping suspects, 14 motor vehicle thieves, seven tricycle thieves and fourteen motorcycle thieves.

“Others arrested include eight drug dealers, twenty-eight fraudsters and 146 thugs.

“We also rescued four victims of solitary confinement, four kidnapping victims and one abduction victim.

“The Police Command recovered 10 riffles including one AK-47 Riffle, two English pistols, four locally made guns, three locally made pistols and seventy-nine live ammunition and cartridges.

“Thirteen motor vehicles, seven tricycles and nine motorcycles, 914 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, three jerricans containing 25 litres each of liquid substance suspected to be suck and die and four (4) cartons of rubber solution.

“Other items recovered 200 cartons of suspected fake COLD CAP drugs without NAFDAC number valued at N4 million, 150 cartons of expired Coke Cola drinks valued at N150,000 and 1,958 cartons of Dangote branded indomie noodles meant for Benue state palliative tagged CA-COVID -19 worth over N4 million diverted and sold to the out,” CP Sani said.

Meanwhile interrogating Yusuf Abdullahi (30 years) paraded in connection with the diverted branded indomie, he allegedly said the beneficiaries of the palliative sold them to him for him to either monetize the items or give them bag of rice in place of the indomie.

Abdullahi, a Benue based rice seller said he was arrested upon invitation by his client whom he resold the items to at the Singer market, Sabon Gari in Kano State.

Vanguard News Nigeria

