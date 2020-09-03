Police arraign man, 20, over alleged stealing of mobile phones worth N34,500

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police in Osun on Thursday arraigned a 20-year-old man, Ademiju Tope, over the alleged break-in and stealing of mobile phones.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Abdullahi told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Aug.30, 2020 around 3:30 a.m. at Oke-Atan Area, Ile-Ife.

Abdullahi said that the defendant broke into and entered the house of one Adekola Olowoporoku through the window with the intent to commit felony to wit: stealing.

He added that the defendant also stole a Tecno T661 Phone valued N6,000, the property of one Adekola Olowoporoku.

He said that the defendant broke and entered through the window of the dwelling house of one Gbenga Adefioye with intent to commit felony to wit: stealing.

Abdullahi said that the defendant stole one Itel Phone belonging to Gbenga Adefioye valued N5,500.

He explained that the defendant also entered into the dwelling house of one Olawande Oluwasola, with intent to commit felony to wit: stealing.

The prosecutor stated that the defendant stole one Infinix Hot 3 Phone of one Olawande Oluwasola valued N23,000.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 390(9), 411 and 412 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to charges of breaking, illegal entry and stealing.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Okoh Wonder, applied for bail for the defendant in most liberal terms and pledged that his client would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate A.A. Ayeni granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ayeni added that the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means, resides within the court’s jurisdiction and their addresses to be verified by the prosecutor.

He added that the sureties must possess three years’ tax clearance certificates as well as produce three recent passport photographs each.

The case was adjourned until Oct.13 for hearing.

Vanguard News

