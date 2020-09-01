Police arraign fake soldiers for impersonation in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Osun police command on Tuesday arraigned two fake soldiers, Abolaji Gabriel 35, and Samuel Mathew, 20, before a Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo over alleged impersonation and attempted robbery.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Elisha Olusegun told the court that the defendants committed the offence on August 16, 2020, at about 10:00 pm at Old Garage area Osogbo.

Elisha alleged that the defendants unlawfully possessed and wore complete Nigeria Army uniform and also attempted to commit robbery.

The alleged offences were contrary to and punishable under sections 516, 109, 428(d) and 599 of the criminal code Cap 34 Vol ll Law of Osun state 2002.

The two defendants pleaded not guilty to the four counts preferred against them.

Defence counsel, Mr Bola Abimbola urged the court to admit the defendants to bail in the most liberal terms, saying they will provide credible sureties to prove their readiness to face trial.

In his ruling, the presiding Magistrate, Mr Abayomi Ajala granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety each in like sum and adjourned the case till September 29, 2020 for hearing.

