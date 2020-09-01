Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Police arraign fake soldiers for impersonation in Osun

On 6:07 pmIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:

Police

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Osun police command on Tuesday arraigned two fake soldiers,  Abolaji Gabriel 35, and Samuel Mathew, 20, before a Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo over alleged impersonation and attempted robbery.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Elisha Olusegun told the court that the defendants committed the offence on August 16, 2020, at about 10:00 pm at Old Garage area Osogbo.

Also read: Osun Osogbo festival: Govt bans procession, allows only worshipers access to shrine

Elisha alleged that the defendants unlawfully possessed and wore complete Nigeria Army uniform and also attempted to commit robbery.

The alleged offences were contrary to and punishable under sections 516, 109, 428(d) and 599 of the criminal code Cap 34 Vol ll Law of Osun state 2002.

The two defendants pleaded not guilty to the four counts preferred against them.

Defence counsel, Mr Bola Abimbola urged the court to admit the defendants to bail in the most liberal terms, saying they will provide credible sureties to prove their readiness to face trial.

In his ruling, the presiding Magistrate, Mr Abayomi Ajala granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety each in like sum and adjourned the case till September 29, 2020 for hearing.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!