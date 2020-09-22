Police arraign carpenter for allegedly receiving stolen property

Kindly Share This Story:

The police on Tuesday arraigned a 45-year-old carpenter, Ebenezer Olorunleka, in a Chief Magistrates’ Court, Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly receiving a stolen car.

The police charged Olorunleka of Zango village, Lokoja, Kogi, with dishonestly receiving stolen property.

The Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that in May, the defendant allegedly bought a stolen Toyota Corolla salon car, for N120,000 from a suspect Adeoye Olayemi, of Kabba Odohi village, Kogi.

Yakubu alleged that the car belonged to Josephine Odulana, of No. 15A, Pere Kule Crescent, Phase 1, Kuje Road, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

He said that the car was stolen from Gwagwalada Market.

The offense, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 317 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Defence Counsel, Ajayi Ilesanmi, prayed the court to grant the defendant bail in the most liberal terms, citing Sections 162 and 158 of the Administrative Criminal Justices Act (ACJA).

He stated that the offense was bailable and that the defendant would not jump bail, but would be available anytime the matter was fixed.

Chief Magistrate Aliyu Shafa admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two reasonable sureties in like sum.

Shafa ordered that the sureties must swear to an affidavit and must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 22 for hearing.

NAN

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: