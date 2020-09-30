Police apprehend man, 40, for defiling 7-yr-old girls two days interval

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

A 40-year-old man, Isah Suleiman has been apprehended by the police in Taraba state for sexually abusing two girls.

The two girls whose name have been withheld to avoid stigmatization, are both 7 years old and were defiled separately by the suspect.

Parading the suspect at the police headquarters in Jalingo today, spokesman of the police command, DSP David Misal, said the police swung into action when a case of defilement was reported to the police.

According to him “from our investigation, we gathered that the suspect, Suleiman lured Safiya and had carnal knowledge of her on 22/9/2020 while he defiled Fatima on the 27/9/2020.

“The two girls also sustained injury during the act which made the parents suspicious.

“The suspect who is before you now have confessed to the crime and would be charged to court.”

The suspect, Suleiman who spoke to newsmen said he gave one of the girls N100 to have his way.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: