Breaking News
Translate

PLATEAU: Sen Gyang commends PDP on free, fair senatorial primaries

On 9:33 pmIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Plateau PDP: Caretaker committee hands over after six days
Sen. Istifanus Gyang (PDP-Plateau North), has commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the free and fair Plateau South senatorial by-election primaries that produced Mr George Daika as party’s candidate.

Gyang in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Mr Musa Ashoms, said that the exercise was adjudged transparent, free, fair and witnessed the display of culture and spirit of democracy that PDP was known for.

ALSO READ: This is not our agreement with Buhari ― Zamfara residents lament escalation of foodstuff prices

“With this outcome, the stage is now set for the PDP to regain the Senatorial slot at the October polls.

“All that is required is the cooperation and understanding of stakeholders to harness the increasing support which the people at the grassroots have for the party,” he said.

The lawmaker urged all party faithful and stakeholders to collectively work for the victory of the candidate and the PDP.

According to him, such will help Plateau to have a stronger representation in the Red chamber.

NAN

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!