Plateau PDP: Caretaker committee hands over after six days

By Marie-Therese Nanlong – Jos

The caretaker committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP had handed over to the newly elected State Executive members of the Party who were elected on Sunday during the State Congress in Jos.

The caretaker committee which handled the Party’s affairs for just six days before the inauguration of the new State Working Committee charged the new leaders of the Party to strive to reconcile all aggrieved members before 2023.

Speaking at the brief ceremony at the PDP Secretariat in Jos, the Chairman of the caretaker committee, Senator Suleiman Adokwe said, “We are here to handover to you, as stakeholders in this exercise, we plead with you to work assiduously to bring everyone on board.

You have ample time to reconcile yourselves with everyone at the party. It is a collective responsibility for all members of the State Working Committee.

“There must be absolute loyalty and unity in the working committee because we hear in other places working committees are sharply divided, if you are not with the working committee, the honorable thing to do is to resign not to stay and continue to undermine the group.”

Responding, the newly elected Chairman, Chris Hassan commended the caretaker committee for accepting the responsibility to come to the State and assured of the executive’s zeal to work and reposition the PDP for greater height.

According to him, “We are going to work extensively in bringing about reconciliation in PDP as members of the same family, we are bound to have problems but in no distant time, we will be reconciled. All hands must be on deck in the interest of the party.

Let’s sheath our sword and work together. Our first assignment is to win the bye-election in the Southern zone, we need concerted efforts to ensure we succeed. PDP was built in Plateau, the party has helped Plateau people, we need to return the State back to its home, the PDP.”

