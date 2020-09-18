Plans to feed 1.7 million households underway as CACOVID rolls out palliative measures across states

Kindly Share This Story:

The crippling effect of the coronavirus has been felt not only in Nigeria alone but the world over, as the coronavirus razed through economies destroying the lives and livelihoods of individuals. No doubt, society’s poorest and most vulnerable people have been hit the hardest as the lockdown rendered them helpless with little or no means for survival. To this end, the Coalition Against COVID-19, CACOVID, has begun distributing palliatives to households across the thirty-six states of the federation.

CACOVID is a private-sector coalition born out of the sole aim of augmenting the Nigerian government’s efforts in eradicating coronavirus from Nigeria. A part of the coalition’s activities includes awareness drives across channels to educate against the dangers and prevention of the virus, building and revamping of isolation centres to increase the response capacity of states, as well as the distribution of palliatives to 1.7 million households in the 774 local government areas.

The coalition has simultaneously commenced the distribution of palliatives in the following states: Bauchi, Jigawa, Kogi, Anambra, Ogun, Kebbi, Ekiti, Borno, Yobe Enugu, and Plateau. Each household is said to receive 1 bag of 10kg rice, 1 carton of pasta, 2 cartons of noodles, 1 bag of 5kg of sugar, 1 bag of 1kg of salt and 1 bag of 5kg of garri, semovita, and maize. To ensure that these palliatives get to the intended individuals (the vulnerable), the distribution has taken a bottom-up approach. The coalition will leverage its networks to reach all 774 local government areas and will assign its member partners (Over 80 Private organizations) to oversee the delivery of these food items.

The various state governments expressed appreciation towards CACOVID for their complementary efforts in reducing the suffering of the people at the grassroots. They went ahead to note that this is not a battle that can be won individually, but, with a collective effort, we’ll have this menace behind us sooner than later.

CACOVID is dedicated to ensuring that it helps the federal government reach its goal of flattening the curve in Nigeria. To join CACOVID in the fight against coronavirus, Call 09045531044 or email supportcacovid@actrustfoundation.org. You can also follow the coalition on all platforms @cacovidng for more information #StayingAliveTogether #StaySafe #Cacovid.

