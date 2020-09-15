Planned protest: You did not speak for us, NANS tells Gov Abiodun’s aide

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has said an appointee of Governor Dapo Abiodun, Adeyemi Azeez, did not express the position of the association regarding its stance on the recent hike in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff.

NANS, in a statement by the Coordinator, South-West, Zone D, Comrade Kappo Samuel Olawale, in Lagos on Tuesday, said by virtue of Azeez’s appointment as Special Assistant on Students’ Matters to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, he had stopped being an officer of the student body.

He wondered why Azeez, who was a one-time Public Relations Officer of NANS would still conduct himself as an officer of the union when he had taken a political appointment over a year ago.

Olawale noted that going by the rules of NANS, Azeez was no longer the spokesman of the body and should stop parading himself as such.

The NANS coordinator stated that the association was amazed that after it issued a statement condemning the recent price increases and it plans to protest against it, Azeez came out to kick against NANS’ position and purportedly did so as its PRO.

He described the action as amounting to biting the finger that fed Azeez, adding that Azeez rode on the crest of NANS to get to where he is today.

“Comrade Adeyemi Azeez in the said statement not only kicked against any resistance to the increment by the students, he equally backed the men in uniform to arrest and quench any flame of resistance in our struggle against this anti-masses policy, attacking the leadership of NANS Zone D along the line.

READ ALSO:

“Had Comrade Adeyemi Azeez issued that infamous statement which came out in the national dailies in his capacity as a fighter on the government side, being the S A Students to OGSG, lesser worry we would have had, but rather unfortunately, he claimed to be talking as the NANS Narional P.R.O. An outright fallacious claims. For how can he not know that from the day Governor Dapo Abiodun graciously approved of his appointment as the S A to his Excellency, Leader Azeez’s duty as an elected officer of NANS ended constitutionally.,” he said.

Olawale cited Schedule 3 of the NANS Constitution to back him claim.

Quoting the schedule, Olawale wrote: “An official of NANS shall:1.Not put himself in a position where his personal interest conflicts with his duties and responsibilities .

“2. Not be a member, or belong to, or take part in the activities of any society or organisation whose membership is incompatible with the functions or duties of his office.

“3 Conduct himself inside or outside Nigeria in such a way as to enhance the dignity of the nation and shall avoid any action that might bring dishonor or discredit to NANS.”

Olawale asked Azeez to see which of the aforementioned rules he did not breach by his stance.

He urged him to stick to his roles as a government appointee and not try to meddle in the affairs of the student body.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: